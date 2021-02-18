Pandemic Life Especially Challenging for Mothers

The past year has been especially tough for mothers who are working home home.

According to one academic journal, 80% of mothers say they are responsible for the housework, 66% of mothers say they are mainly responsible for child care and 75% of mothers say they spend more time helping the children with distance learning while still working their own jobs. The numbers are higher for single mothers.

More women than men have lost their jobs during this past year living in a pandemic. The January jobs report showed that of the 227,000 jobs lost, women accounted for 86%.

Without daycares and schools open in full, even when jobs open up, mothers may not be in a position to apply.