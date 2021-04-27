Pandemic-Ravaged Restaurants Can Soon Tap a $29B Grant Program

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund is run by the Small Business Administration

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Pandemic-ravaged restaurants can tap a new government grant program starting Monday.

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, run by the Small Business Administration and authorized as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden last month, will provide grants to the restaurant industry hit hard by pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Restaurant owners have had to struggle with pandemic shutdowns, an economic downturn, supply chain snarls, a slow return of customers and staff, and costs to implement new coronavirus mitigation measures and procedures.

Local

Alameda 2 hours ago

Family: Mario Gonzalez Died in Police Custody in ‘Same Manner They Killed George Floyd'

India 37 mins ago

Bay Area Sending Help to India Amid Coronavirus Emergency

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us