Bay Area Paralympian's Stolen Gold Medals Recovered: Police

Update: San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus Tweeted at 5 p.m. on Sunday that the backpack and medals have been recovered.

Well, that didn’t take long… looks like we recovered the the backpack with the medals!! More on that tomorrow. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) April 18, 2022

A three-time Paralympian who was raised in the Bay Area says his three gold medals were stolen from his car Saturday in Texas. The medals are precious to him and he's now calling for help getting them returned.

Jen Yung Lee (who says his Bay Area contacts may know him as Horitius) grew up in Daly City and graduated from Westmoor High School. He now lives in San Antonio, Texas where he plays on the Paralympic Sled Hockey Team. Lee is also an Army veteran.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lee helped Team USA win gold in the Winter Paralympic Games in 2014, 2018, and 2022 games last month in Bejing).

Lee said all three of those gold medals were in his official "Team USA" backpack which he'd left in his car as he went out to eat with a friend. His Tesla, which was parked in the parking garage, captured video of a man breaking into Lee's car, then running off with the backpack.

Lee has been sharing the break-in video on social media and asking for help getting the medals back.

Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY — Horitius Jen Lee (@LifeofaLW) April 17, 2022

Lee's video has gotten traction online, as of this report, it's gathered more than 19,000 ReTweets.

Even San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus Tweeted the video, saying asking for people to come forward who recognizes the person in the footage.

Anyone recognize this individual? Pls let us know. I’ve sent the video to our Fusion Center. We’ll try to ID. This can’t stand! pic.twitter.com/6boB10RT0q — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) April 17, 2022

In an interview with NBC Bay Area Sunday, Lee acknowledged it wasn't a good idea to leave his backpack with the medals in his car. He was about to take the medals to show them to his friend's family.

"I take responsibility as well for not being more cautious,” he said.

Still, Lee said these medals are important to him and he wants them back.

He made a plea to whoever broke into his car:

"Keep the backpack, you know, keep whatever other items in there, but I really just want the gold medals back," Lee said. "This is something that I will cherish and the memories that I bonded with so many people along this journey."

Sunday, Lee returned to the same parking garage where his car was broken into. He tried dumpster diving in case the thief discarded the backpack nearby. But unfortunately, he still hasn't found the medals.

Lee is a lifelong athlete, he grew up running track and playing basketball in Daly City. Lee had his left leg amputated above the knee after injuring it in a motorcycle accident in 2009. He was introduced to sled hockey while living in San Antonio.