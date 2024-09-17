Parents raise concerns following fight at Oakley's Freedom High School

An on campus fight has some rattled parents at Oakley’s Freedom High School in Contra Costa County.

The incident, which happened on Friday night, was caught on camera and it showed a fight, and one student chasing another with a knife.

Miguel Meza told NBC Bay Area that his son goes to Freedom High School and texted him immediately.

“That’s definitely worrisome and scary,” Meza said. “Something happened. There was a fight at school. Someone pulled out a knife, and everyone took off running.”

Meza said his teen along with other students started running to get away from the dangerous brawl. Meza texted stay out of the mix and that school violence is very real.

“Obviously, that worried me as a parent because I wasn’t there and I didn’t know it was going on,” he said.

Freedom High School Principal Steve Amaro witnessed the incident, he notified parents quickly and notes the student was arrested.

Amaro said that he's disappointed, but added that kids aren’t letting the actions of a few bring them down. It’s homecoming week and he says spirits are up.

“There will be a reflection on the community, but we will go ahead and bounce back because that’s the resilience that we have,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Iris Castro said she couldn’t help but worry as she dropped off her freshman today but she too is trying to move forward.

“There’s always that little bit of concern in the back of your mind about what can go on a fight, a shooting all these things cross your mind, but we just have to go and live our lives,” she said.