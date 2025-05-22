San Francisco

Parents, educators voice concerns about recent fires during San Francisco elementary school meeting

By Gia Vang

Parents and educators got to bring their concerns directly to San Francisco school, fire and police leaders on Wednesday following two recent fires at an elementary school.

Two recent fires happened Lafayette Elementary School in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood.

The most recent fire happened at a playground late Sunday night and two weeks ago, someone set Lafayette PTA’s storage shed ablaze and destroyed everything.

“Two separate incidents so that’s really scary,” said San Francisco parent Cameron Archer. “I think we’re all concerned. I’m definitely concerned something worse could happen.”

The San Francisco Fire Department is calling both investigations arson.

Parents and educators voiced their concerns to fire and district leaders during a meeting at Lafayette Elementary School auditorium Wednesday night.

San Francisco police said they are gathering evidence for who would leave the playground in ashes.They are also looking at footage from the school and neighborhood and promising more patrols in the area day and night.

