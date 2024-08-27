Parents, residents raise concerns after 5 people attack student at Dublin High School

A pair of disturbing incidents in one week at Dublin High School have parents concerned about their children’s safety.

The school went into lockdown last week after a fake weapon report and then, on Friday, five adults allegedly attacked a freshman inside the school.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area Monday night that the five young adults were wearing ski masks when they followed a freshman boy into a locker room and assaulted him Friday afternoon.

It’s not something the staff at Dublin High School is advertising on the campus marquee, according to some parents and residents.

“I didn’t even know it happened,” said Dublin resident Darryl Miller.

As of Monday night, Dublin Unified School District has not responded to NBC Bay Area’s requests for comment, even three days after the incident happened.

But an email message went out to parents on Monday, describing part of it.

“It just said that there were five assaulters in the locker room, by the kid, and that then, the kid was assaulted,” said Vidhya S., a Dublin High School parent.

Vidhya told NBC Bay Area that her son is also a freshman at Dublin High School and she worries after his safety after a number of incidents in just the past week.

Fortunately, a football coach and players were in the locker room and helped rescue the freshman student before he was badly hurt.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that the attackers jumped into a waiting car that sped off before they could be questioned.

Parents and residents want assurances the incidents are addressed and peace returns to the campus but they know police are watching.

“We get Dublin police up and down this street every morning,” Miller said.

In her message to parents, Dublin High School Principal Maureen Byrne said police know who some of the attackers are and were working to arrest everyone involved.

Dublin police said that they are investigating the incident.