Parents, Residents Raise Concern Over Safety as SF Schools Set to Reopen

Students in San Francisco began returning to school in waves starting next week. This is impacting families with kids and without.

During a webinar Wednesday night, city leaders reassured parents they have been operating special school sites all year safely.

Schools reopening next week had to apply and pass a COVID-19 safety inspection.

School officials said that includes how are they going to clean, ventilation in the building and the information on water systems, they had experts review.

Many parents hoping for after school care as they return to work will continue to face Challenges.

“We are not able to provide after school day care we recognize that is difficult," said Mele Lau-Smith of San Francisco Unified School District.

Crossing guards will be in place but transportation won't be provided to the general Student population.

That means lots of drop-offs in loading zones people have become accustom to parking in.

People who live near San Francisco schools say losing those white zones will create a parking crunch.

As students and staff prepare for the new COVID-19 normal back in class health officials said they plan to give graduating seniors something to look forward to.

“We are going to be rolling out talking more about allowing in person graduation with distancing outdoors with masking," said Acting San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

It’s some positive news during a tough year.