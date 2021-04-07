San Francisco

Parents, Residents Raise Concern Over Safety as SF Schools Set to Reopen

Many parents hoping for after school care as they return to work will continue to face Challenges.

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students in San Francisco began returning to school in waves starting next week. This is impacting families with kids and without.

During a webinar Wednesday night, city leaders reassured parents they have been operating special school sites all year safely.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Schools reopening next week had to apply and pass a COVID-19 safety inspection.

Local

Anti-Asian Racism 18 mins ago

Bay Area AAPI Community Calling on Fellow Members To Report Their Experiences

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Solano County Stuck in the Red Reopening Tier

School officials said that includes how are they going to clean, ventilation in the building and the information on water systems, they had experts review.

Many parents hoping for after school care as they return to work will continue to face Challenges.

“We are not able to provide after school day care we recognize that is difficult," said Mele Lau-Smith of San Francisco Unified School District.

Crossing guards will be in place but transportation won't be provided to the general Student population.

That means lots of drop-offs in loading zones people have become accustom to parking in.

People who live near San Francisco schools say losing those white zones will create a parking crunch.

As students and staff prepare for the new COVID-19 normal back in class health officials said they plan to give graduating seniors something to look forward to.

“We are going to be rolling out talking more about allowing in person graduation with distancing outdoors with masking," said Acting San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

It’s some positive news during a tough year.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscoreopening the bay areareopening schoolssan francisco schoolssfusd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us