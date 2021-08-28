National Park Service

Parking Fees Proposed at Various National Park Lots in SF, Marin County

Aug 28, 2021 - BCN12:REGIONAL: PARKING FEES PROPOSED AT VARIOUS NATIONAL PARK LOTS IN SF, MARIN CO.

By Bay City News

People cool off on Baker Beach in San Francisco.
Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

The National Park Service on Friday announced plans to add new parking fees at sites in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco and Marin County and begin a new fee for after-hour tours at the Point Bonita Lighthouse.

The proposed fees, for sites that are currently free, include parking lots at Baker Beach, Lands End Lookout, Sutro Heights, Stinson Beach, China Beach, and Rodeo Beach and Fort Cronkhite. The parking fees would be $3 per hour or $10 daily, charged between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the park service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Evening tours at the Point Bonita Lighthouse would cost $16 for people ages 16 and up, $10 for children between 7 and 15 years old, and $8 for seniors and access pass holders.

The park service says the fees are needed to fund operations in response to the big crowds coming to national park sites in the region, citing the more than 12.4 million people who came to places in the GGNRA in 2020.

Earlier this year, the park service also proposed fees for camping in the Marin Headlands, parking at four lots in the Presidio, and tickets for evening tours at Fort Point National Historic Site. Those changes, and the ones announced Friday, are scheduled to take effect in mid- to late-2022 if implemented.

More information about the various proposed fees can be found at https://www.nps.gov/goga/learn/news/fees-proposed-for-2022-to-aid-park-operations.htm.

Public comments about the proposal are being accepted until Sept. 26 and can be sent by email at goga_business@nps.gov or by phone at (415) 561-4700.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

National Park ServiceSan FranciscoMarin County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us