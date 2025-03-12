Contra Costa County

Part of large tree falls in Alamo, damaging 2 cars

San Ramon Valley Fire said that no injuries were reported.

By Alyssa Goard

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Ramon Valley Fire said that they were called to Alamo on Wednesday afternoon after a part of a tree fell down and damaged two cars.

This happened on Danville Boulevard off of Orchard Court. A piece of a tall tree had fallen near several businesses.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Ramon Valley Fire said that no injuries were reported.

bay area weather 12 hours ago

Bay Area weather: Heavy rain at times, gusty winds, thunderstorm chances

PG&E Mar 6

PG&E taps into new technology for weather forecasting

However, the fire department has evacuated some nearby businesses as the remaining portion of the tree is a fall hazard. The fire department brought out an arborist to determine if the entire tree needs to come down.

This tree fell just as winds were picking up ahead of an expected system of storms on Wednesday. Nearby businesses said they felt the building shake when the portion of the tree fell. Crews quickly got to work removing the fallen tree debris.

Danville Boulevard was blocked off to traffic at Orchard Court.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa Countyweatherbay area weather
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us