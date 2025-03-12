Part of large tree falls in Alamo, damaging 2 cars

San Ramon Valley Fire said that they were called to Alamo on Wednesday afternoon after a part of a tree fell down and damaged two cars.

This happened on Danville Boulevard off of Orchard Court. A piece of a tall tree had fallen near several businesses.

San Ramon Valley Fire said that no injuries were reported.

However, the fire department has evacuated some nearby businesses as the remaining portion of the tree is a fall hazard. The fire department brought out an arborist to determine if the entire tree needs to come down.

This tree fell just as winds were picking up ahead of an expected system of storms on Wednesday. Nearby businesses said they felt the building shake when the portion of the tree fell. Crews quickly got to work removing the fallen tree debris.

Danville Boulevard was blocked off to traffic at Orchard Court.