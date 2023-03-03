Los Gatos

Los Gatos Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Teen Parties Attacked in Jail, Hospitalized

Court documents the Investigative Unit obtained show Shannon O’Connor was assaulted in her Elmwood Correctional Facility dorm room in October while awaiting trial.

By Candice Nguyen

Five women have been charged with assaulting Shannon O’Connor at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, the Investigative Unit has learned through court records.

O’Connor is currently in custody awaiting trial. She faces 39 charges related to a separate case where she is the defendant. She is accused of hosting multiple alcohol-fueled parties and gatherings for her high school son and friend two years ago.

The court documents relating to the assault show O’Connor was attacked in her dorm room in the facility on October 24, 2022. According to a statement of facts, which show what deputies say happened, five other female inmates used their hands and feet while attacking O’Connor “for approximately 16 seconds until deputies entered the dorm room.” The document shows O’Connor did not fight back. It did not provide a motive for the attack.

O’Connor was sent to the hospital where she was treated and released back to Elmwood.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the accused attackers’ attorney but have not heard back.

In O’Connor’s separate case, she pleaded not guilty to 39 charges that include child endangerment, providing alcohol to minors and sexual battery. The sexual battery charge relates to accusations there was non-consensual sexual activity between two minors at one of the gatherings.

O’Connor’s preliminary hearing for that case is scheduled for Monday.

