Passenger Assaults United Employee on Plane at SFO: Officials

A "disruptive" passenger assaulted a United Airlines employee on a plane at San Francisco International Airport Sunday night, according to the airline and police.

The reported assault on the customer service employee happened during boarding, according to the airline.

"This customer's behavior was unacceptable, he has been banned from future United flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation," the airline said in a statement.

San Francisco police officers at the airport responded to the scene and detained the passenger, identified as 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery, Texas. He was cited for battery and released, police said.