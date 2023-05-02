San Francisco International Airport

Passenger Assaults United Employee on Plane at SFO: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco International Airport.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A "disruptive" passenger assaulted a United Airlines employee on a plane at San Francisco International Airport Sunday night, according to the airline and police.

The reported assault on the customer service employee happened during boarding, according to the airline.

"This customer's behavior was unacceptable, he has been banned from future United flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation," the airline said in a statement.

San Francisco police officers at the airport responded to the scene and detained the passenger, identified as 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery, Texas. He was cited for battery and released, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco International Airport
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us