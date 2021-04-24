altamont pass

Passenger Dead, Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Altamont Pass Near Livermore

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car at the time of the crash

By Bay City News

One person was killed and another injured on Saturday morning when the minivan they were riding in went through a guardrail on westbound I-580 in the rural Altamont Pass and rolled at least 100 feet down an embankment, authorities said.

A passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CHP spokesman Tyler Hahn, was ejected from the car and transported by air to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital, Hahn said by email.

The driver, who was trapped inside the battered vehicle, was taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

The single-vehicle incident west of the North Flynn exit, which began at 8:39 a.m., damaged a stretch of guardrail 60 to 100 feet long, Hahn said. Traffic was backed up nearby for hours afterward.

Bay City News reported that another fatal rollover crash occurred in the same area on April 11, when a truck rolled hundreds of feet down an embankment along the eastbound side of I-580. Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Jo Leal said a third single-car rollover crash occurred in a fast lane in the same area on April 17.

Further details about Saturday's incident were not immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

