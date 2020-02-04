Passenger Describes Terrifying Shooting on Greyhound Bus

A passenger on the greyhound bus where a shooting killed a woman and injured five others says the real hero was not the bus driver, but another passenger who wrestled the gun away.

It's a terrifying scene described by a man who sat in the line of fire, two rows behind the Colombian woman who was killed.

"He was speaking to himself muttering things and speaking incoherently," witness Mark Grabban said.

Grabban, an Anaheim resident, said the gunman identified as 33-year-old Anthony Williams suddenly stood up gun in hand.

"And then he was saying you don't know me like that...And that's when I heard the sound of the gun cocking back," Grabban said.

The passenger said it sounded like eight or nine shots.

"It seemed to go on forever like you were just hoping he would run out of bullets, but at the same time you were waiting for a bullet to hit you," Grabban said.

Six people were hit in the shooting -- one fatally. More would have died, said Grabbon, except for a passenger who acted before the shooter could reload.

"He managed to get the gun off him. The gun must have landed under the seat. He panicked and ran off the bus," Grabbon said. "Everyone hugged him and thanked him.

Grabbon also told the passenger he was a hero and thanked him for saving their lives.

Grabbon also said the bus driver did not know the shooting had happened. He thought the noise was caused by engine trouble and that is why he pulled onto the shoulder. He also faults Greyhound for not checking carry-on bags or screening passengers.

Greyhound did not return messages seeking comment.