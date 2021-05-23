Richmond

Passenger Dies in Fiery Crash After Driver Swerves to Avoid Small Animal

The CHP said the driver swerved in an effort to avoid a small animal in the roadway, lost control, collided with a concrete abutment on the right shoulder and caught fire

By Bay City News

Getty Images

The passenger in a SUV died early Saturday morning after the driver swerved to avoid a small animal, while traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond.

According to a 10:11 a.m. Saturday post on Facebook from the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a 12:31 a.m. report of a crash involving one vehicle that was on fire with a passenger trapped inside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Officers arrived to find a Ford Expedition fully engulfed in flames. They reported that the driver managed to escape with minor injuries. The CHP said the driver swerved in an effort to avoid a small animal in the roadway, lost control, collided with a concrete abutment on the right shoulder and caught fire. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

As of the CHP post on Facebook, the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

Local

Santa rosa 1 hour ago

10-Unit Apartment Building Damaged in Santa Rosa Fire

San Pablo 1 hour ago

Crews Respond to Small Brush Fire in San Pablo

The CHP issued the following reminder to all drivers:

"If a collision with a small animal is unavoidable, remain calm and do your best to keep control of the car. Swerving out of the way of wildlife can usually make things worse, causing you to lose control or possibly collide with another oncoming vehicle. Colliding with a tree or another fixed object can cause more injuries than hitting an animal. While staying in your lane is generally the safest option, if you suddenly encounter a large animal, such as an adult deer, you may want to swerve as long as it is safe to do so and you have control of the car."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us