Morgan Hill

Pastor Suspected of Molesting Children Arrested: Morgan Hill Police

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A 65-year-old pastor suspected of molesting multiple children was arrested last week, Morgan Hill police said Monday.

On Oct. 26, Carlos Ramos Castrejon, of Hollister, was taken into custody on suspicion of 13 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of committing a lewd act by use of force on a child under 14, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Castrejon is a pastor at Ministerios Generacion Josue on Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.

Local

Gilroy 7 mins ago

Questions Linger After Deadly Shooting at Gilroy Councilwoman's Home

sneaker waves 4 hours ago

Sudden, Dangerous Waves Could Hit Bay Area Beaches

People can also provide information anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Morgan Hill
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us