Pastor Suspected of Molesting Children Arrested: Morgan Hill Police

A 65-year-old pastor suspected of molesting multiple children was arrested last week, Morgan Hill police said Monday.

On Oct. 26, Carlos Ramos Castrejon, of Hollister, was taken into custody on suspicion of 13 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of committing a lewd act by use of force on a child under 14, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Castrejon is a pastor at Ministerios Generacion Josue on Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.

People can also provide information anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.