‘I feel lucky': Patient receives care at recently reopened San Jose stroke center

A San Jose stroke patient is recovering at Regional Medical Center after receiving treatment that wasn't available at the hospital a week ago.

Regional Medical Center's trauma and primary stroke center had been closed for more than six months and just reopened on Tuesday. The first stroke patient was treated hours after the center reopened.

"They immediately responded and took her in and performed triage on her," said Charles Williams, whose wife Nancy Ji suffered a mini-stroke. "I will call that a miracle. A miracle of timing.’’

Santa Clara County recently purchased Regional from HCA Healthcare for $150 million and reopened the primary strole and level two trauma center last week.

After a two-night hospital stay, Ji was discharged. Hours later, she suffered a major stroke.

"The second time I was freaking out because she was not working right at all when I got her in the car," Williams said.

Williams drove his wife of nearly 25 years to the primary stroke center. Had it not reopened, he would have had to drive to Valley Medical Center eight miles away.

"Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability, so when someone is having a stroke, time is crucial," said Lupa Akther, a clinical nurse. "The faster you act, the faster you reduce the risk of long-term disability."

Ji is currently recovering from her stroke and said she is grateful the specialty team was nearby and able to help her when she needed it.

"I feel lucky," she said.