Patty's Inn Bar in San Jose to Close After More Than 80 Years in Business

It's last call for a nearly century-old bar in downtown San Jose.

Patty's Inn, crammed full of sports memorabilia, is closing this weekend after more than 80 years in business.

#SanJose is changing. Patty's Inn is less than .5 miles from the Shark Tank, and has been a great hangout for #SJSharks fans. It all comes to an end this weekend after more than 80 years as Google prepares to move in downtown. There will be farewell celebrations Fri/Sat pic.twitter.com/UiGLzJbc3i — Eric Rich (@ScoopRich) July 29, 2021

Bar management didn't want to talk, but it appears the little bar is a David making room for Goliath – Google's San Jose campus will be built where the bar stands.

Nearby Poor House Bistro is also going away, but it's not shutting down. It will relocate to nearby Little Italy.

"It feels like when somebody comes in and buys up blocks of land, that is definitely going to be excluding some potential small guys," Susan Edman of San Jose said.

While some local spots say the techies will boost their bottom line, others say they'll miss the local feel.