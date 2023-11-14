Defendant in Paul Pelosi assault trial called to stand

In an unexpected move Tuesday, the defendant in the Paul Pelosi assault trial in San Francisco was called to the stand by his defense team.

David DePape, accused of assaulting Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home last year, was called to the stand early in Tuesday's federal proceedings.

During his testimony, DePape got emotional and struggled to get through his testimony when he started talking about his political views. He talked about how he would listen to political podcasts and videos for hours.

"When Bush was in office, I thought 9/11 was an inside job. … There’s this truth out there, I want to know it. … I searched for lies about Trump."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When asked about who else was on his "target list" in addition to the Pelosis and "target one," DePape listed many names, including "Tom Hanks, Mike Pence, Bernie, Hunter Biden, Gavin Newsom."

DePape later said Paul Pelosi was not on his target list and that he "wasn't trying to hurt him." Hunter Biden was at the top of the list, he said.

"I (expletive) love Hunter Biden. There's so much corruption. The FBI was covering up corruption," DePape said.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.