Judge to reopen sentencing in case of Paul Pelosi attacker

The man who was sentenced in federal court Friday after being convicted of attacking and injuring Paul Pelosi, is set to return to the courtroom on May 28 to give him a chance to speak on his sentencing.

Prosecutors filed a motion following the sentencing on Friday, noting that the court did not give David DePape the opportunity to speak or present evidence that could affect how he was sentenced. Prosecutors pointed to "federal rules of criminal procedure" and added that, although the defendant is not required to speak, they should at least be given the chance to do so.

The prosecution said it was filing the motion because that oversight could create issues for the case later.

On Sunday, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted the motion to reopen the sentencing hearing and scheduled it for May 28. Corley noted that no one had brought up the oversight during the hearing, but ultimately accepted that the onus to do so fell on the court itself.

Corley then gave DePape and his legal team until noon on May 22 to file a response.

On Friday, DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison connected with his attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in October 2022, breaking into their home and hitting him with a hammer.