Peak Gusts During Bay Area Windstorm: 97 MPH at Loma Prieta, 77 MPH at SFO

Wind gusts reached 97 miles per hour atop Loma Prieta during the storm that just passed, according to an announcement late Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

The gusts were the strongest recorded in the Bay Area.

At 3,790 feet elevation, Loma Prieta is the highest peak in the Santa Cruz Mountains and is about 10 miles west of Highway 17 in Santa Clara County.

The storm system that swept through the region today produced strong, damaging winds. Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts across the region during the past 24 hours. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAwind pic.twitter.com/bACCClVPFT — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 15, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The service reports three other areas recorded gusts of 90 mph or more: 93 mph in Marin County's Road to Ranches area and in Alameda County's Mines Tower area, and 90 mph in Marin County's Lucas Valley.

Gusts of 77 mph hit the San Francisco International Airport, where the FAA halted flights for about two hours Tuesday.

FlightAware reported 486 flights were delayed and 91 flights were cancelled Tuesday that were scheduled to either depart or land in San Francisco.

The ripple effect of the weather caused officials to delay 25 flights and cancel 10 more scheduled for Wednesday.