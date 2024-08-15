San Francisco

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in San Francisco's Glen Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police patrol car logo
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday in San Francisco, police said.

The collision was reported around 2:50 p.m. at Bosworth and Diamond streets, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood.

Police said the driver and vehicle remained on scene. It does not appear drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

