Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in San Francisco's Glen Park

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday in San Francisco, police said.
The collision was reported around 2:50 p.m. at Bosworth and Diamond streets, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood.
Police said the driver and vehicle remained on scene. It does not appear drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, according to police.
An investigation is ongoing.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.