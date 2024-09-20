San Jose

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in San Jose.

The incident was reported Thursday night in the area of Steven's Creek Boulevard and Hanson Avenue.

The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police said the driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Eastbound Steven’s Creek Boulevard from Cypress Avenue to Hanson Avenue will be blocked off for a significant amount of time, police said late Thursday.

