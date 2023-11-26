Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in San Jose

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said the collision happened at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment, where they later died.

Police are now investigating the collision.

Further details weren't immediately available.

