Pedestrian Dies in SF Collision

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the corner of Franklin and Union streets around 7:55 a.m. for a report of a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, according to police.

There, they located an injured man in his 30s on the ground, as well as the two involved vehicles. Despite live-saving measures by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Investigators are looking into what caused the collision.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, whose district includes the Cow Hollow neighborhood, said on Twitter that she was devastated to hear about the fatal collision.

"I have been in contact with SFPD since early this morning and am following developments very closely," she said. "As details continue to emerge, one thing is clear: as a city, we absolutely must do more to ensure the safety of pedestrians on our streets."

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends," said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of the pedestrian advocacy organization Walk San Francisco. "Too many people are paying the ultimate price for unsafe streets.

The fatality is the city's 12th pedestrian death this year, Walk SF officials said.

Although Franklin Street is not considered to be part of the city's "high-injury network" -- 13 percent of city streets where 75 percent of its crashes occur -- the three-lane one-way street is a heavily traveled street and drivers tend to speed as they head north and down a steep hill, Walk SF officials said.

"Speed kills," Medeiros said. "The faster a driver is going, the more likely the crash will cause catastrophic harm to the person who is hit. Dangerous speeds on our streets threaten all of us, and the city has to address this with urgency."

Just last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 43, which gives municipalities the authority to reduce speed limits along more streets.

Once the bill goes into effect in January, several city streets will get speed reductions to 20 mph, including Fillmore, Polk, Valencia, 24th, and Haight streets, as well as Ocean and San Bruno avenues, Walk SF officials said.