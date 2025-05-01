Pedestrian, dog die after being hit by driver in San Francisco

A pedestrian and a dog died Thursday after they were struck by a driver in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, police said.

The collision happened at about 2 p.m. in the area of Howard and 7th streets, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pedestrian, identified as an adult, was rushed to a local hospital after being hit, but they did not survive, police said. The dog was declared dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with authorities, police said, adding that drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

An investigation is underway.