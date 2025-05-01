San Francisco

Pedestrian, dog die after being hit by driver in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pedestrian and a dog died Thursday after they were struck by a driver in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, police said.

The collision happened at about 2 p.m. in the area of Howard and 7th streets, according to police.

The pedestrian, identified as an adult, was rushed to a local hospital after being hit, but they did not survive, police said. The dog was declared dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with authorities, police said, adding that drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

An investigation is underway.

