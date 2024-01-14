Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in separate crashes in Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park first responders dealt with two vehicle collisions involving pedestrians and their dogs in just over an hour Sunday morning.

Police said the first collision happened just after 7 a.m. on eastbound Rohnert Park Expressway near the railroad crossing.

First responders arrived to find an adult male pedestrian lying in the number one lane in cardiac arrest. His dog was dead in the roadway.

Despite police and medics attempting life saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, who determined the person wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said the pedestrian and his dog were crossing northbound across Rohnert Park Expressway in dim lighting and heavy fog when they were struck.

Meanwhile, the second apparently unrelated collision occurred at 8:07 a.m. on the 4000 block of Dowdell Avenue.

Arriving officers determined the pedestrian in the second collision wasn't injured, but his dog was killed in the hit-and-run crash.

The pedestrian and his dog were transported to an animal hospital, where the dog died.

The dog owner told police he and his dog were walking on the southbound shoulder when the dog was struck by a "lifted" blue Toyota Tundra truck, driven by a thin white male wearing man black hat. The truck may have sustained damage to its lower front portion.

Police said the driver allegedly didn't stop after the collision and left either toward Golf Course Drive or Millbrae Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about the collision to contact police at (707) 584-2600.