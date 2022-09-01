Pedestrian Fatally Hit on I-680 in Milpitas: CHP

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car Wednesday night on Interstate 680 in Milpitas, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision was reported about 10:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Jacklin Road offramp.
An Audi sedan hit the pedestrian in the number 3 lane, but it's not yet known how the person came to be on the highway, the CHP said.
No other information about the collision was immediately available.
A Sig Alert was issued at 10:45 p.m. and as of 11:30 p.m., all northbound lanes were closed except the far left lane. Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.
