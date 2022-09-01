milpitas

Pedestrian Fatally Hit on I-680 in Milpitas: CHP

By Bay City News

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car Wednesday night on Interstate 680 in Milpitas, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 10:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Jacklin Road offramp.

An Audi sedan hit the pedestrian in the number 3 lane, but it's not yet known how the person came to be on the highway, the CHP said.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Sig Alert was issued at 10:45 p.m. and as of 11:30 p.m., all northbound lanes were closed except the far left lane. Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

milpitasI-680
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us