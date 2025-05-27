San Francisco

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in San Francisco

The victim was dragged, and alcohol or drugs were a possible factor, police say

By Gabe Agcaoili | Bay City News

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian shut down a busy roadway in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers were alerted to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 10th and Harrison streets. Upon arrival, they found an individual with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, SFPD spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.

The pedestrian, a woman, was given initial medical aid and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. An officer at the scene told NBC Bay Area the woman was dragged.

Rueca said the involved vehicle and its driver stayed at the scene, and police said it's possible alcohol or drugs were involved.

The portion of 10th Street from Folsom to Bryant streets was shut down for police officers to conduct an investigation. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".

