San Francisco

Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco

San Francisco police are looking for a driver following a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Friday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Evans in the Bayview.

Police arrived and found the man struck had been hurt.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear how serious his injuries are.

Police are told NBC Bay Area that the crash involved a commercial type vehicle.

