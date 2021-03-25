Caltrain

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Caltrain in Menlo Park

This is Caltrain’s second fatality of 2021

File image

A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a train in Menlo Park Thursday morning, according to Caltrain officials.

According to a Caltrain spokesperson, just before noon, a pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks near Encinal Avenue when a train traveling northbound hit them.

At this time, emergency crews are on the scene and all trains are currently stopped in the area.

According to Caltrain, there were approximately 18 passengers onboard the train at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported onboard. Caltrain said this is their second fatality of 2021.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

