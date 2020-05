A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Clara early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at about 4:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at San Tomas Expressway, the CHP said. All lanes initially were shut down, but the two left lanes reopened at about 4:55 a.m.

There was no estimated time for reopening the remaining closed lanes, the CHP said.