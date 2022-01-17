Pedestrian Injured in Jan. 7 Hit-and-Run in San Jose Dies: SJPD

A pedestrian who was injured in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose on Jan. 7 died of his injuries Friday, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway, where a man was struck by a pickup truck that subsequently fled the scene, police said.

The truck was an unknown year and make, possibly blue or green, with an extended cab. It was traveling northbound on Senter Road in the number one lane just north of Capitol Expressway, police said. The pedestrian was not within a marked crosswalk.

The driver then fled the scene, and has not been located or identified.

The death marks the city's fifth fatal crash and fifth victim of the year, police said. It's the third pedestrian fatality of 2022.

The victim's identity has not been released and is pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the investigation should contact Detective Aldinger of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654. Anonymous tips can be left by using the P3TIPS mobile app, by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.