Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning on southbound Highway 101 near San Jose's Hyde Park neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on the freeway's southbound lanes near the Oakland Road off-ramp just before 5 a.m., the CHP said.
All southbound lanes were shut down for a time as officers investigated.
No further details were immediately available.
