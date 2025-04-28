A man died after an alleged hit-and-run collision on southbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that at 11:17 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash on Highway 1, north of Scott Creek and near the town of Davenport. A male pedestrian, believed to be aged 30 to 40 years old, was walking on the freeway's southbound lane in the area when he was hit by a vehicle.

After the collision, the vehicle fled the area.

The CHP said the pedestrian came to rest on the freeway and might have been struck again by several vehicles traversing through the area.

He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash," the CHP's office in the Santa Cruz area said in a statement.

According to the CHP, the highway's lanes south of Swanton Road near Davenport Landing Beach were closed before they reopened around four hours later.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call the CHP at (831) 219-0200.