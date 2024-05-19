Pedestrian killed in Bay Point crash

Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened in Bay Point Sunday night.
The incident happened at around 9 p.m. at Willow Pass Road and Poinsettia Avenue.
Video from the scene showed a large police presence in the area. The name and age of the victim were not released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. But police said there is no crosswalk where the crash happened.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.