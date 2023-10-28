San Francisco

Pedestrian killed after car crash in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police are investigating after a driver crashed into another car as well as a pedestrian, leaving that person dead. 

It happened at around 11:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Post Street, according to police. 

The pedestrian died after the collision, but police said the driver — who was in the car which was hit — was unhurt. 

Officers detained the driver who caused the collision, although no charges have yet been filed. 

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the department at 415-575-444 or text TIP411. 

