Pedestrian killed after car crash in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating after a driver crashed into another car as well as a pedestrian, leaving that person dead.

It happened at around 11:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Post Street, according to police.

The pedestrian died after the collision, but police said the driver — who was in the car which was hit — was unhurt.

Officers detained the driver who caused the collision, although no charges have yet been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the department at 415-575-444 or text TIP411.