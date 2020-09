A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred early Saturday morning in Concord, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Solano Way and Marsh Drive, as a hit-and-run collision.

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene and reportedly were investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

No other details about the victim or the crash were immediately available.