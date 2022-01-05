San Jose

Bicyclist Killed in San Jose Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Jose Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Queens Lane and Old Bayshore Highway.

Police said the bicyclist was hit by a car. The victim transported to a local hospital, where they were declared dead.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation and use alternate routes.

San Jose police said this incident is the second fatal collision in the city for 2022.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Editor's Note: In an earlier version of the story, San Jose police said the victim was a pedestrian. San Jose police later released a statement on their Twitter page that stated the victim was actually riding a bicycle at the time of the incident.

