Pedestrian killed following I-280 car collision in San Jose

A pedestrian was killed following a car collision on the onramp to Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The collision happened at around 11 p.m. at the Bird Street onramp to the southbound lanes, according to CHP. 

Officers arrived to find the man lying on the right-hand shoulder, and added that the driver stayed to cooperate with CHP.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

