The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the Interstate 580 West offramp to Seminary Avenue.

The incident was first reported in the CHP log at 10:42 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of a vehicle blocking the onramp told CHP that his car was damaged because he hit a person. CHP confirmed the fatality at 11:03 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.