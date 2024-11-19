San Jose

Pedestrian killed in SJ hit-and-run crash

By Bay City News

A pedestrian died Monday in San Jose after being struck in a hit-and-run collision, according to police.

Officers arrived to the area of Bird and Coe avenues after a man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

Northbound Bird Avenue from Coe Avenue to Fuller Ave will be closed off for a significant amount of time Monday night as detectives investigate the collision, police said. Please use alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
