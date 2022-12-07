Pedestrian Killed in San Jose Crash: Police

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened in San Jose Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street.

According to San Jose police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with officers.

Police said this is the 59th fatal collision in San Jose this year and the city's 31st pedestrian death this year.

The area is closed and officers are asking the public to use alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.