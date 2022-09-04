Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in South San Jose: Police

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in South San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

It's San Jose's 45th fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 25th pedestrian fatality of the year.