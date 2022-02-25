Pelosi Talks Russian Invasion of Ukraine, COMPETES Act in Berkeley

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Berkeley Friday, vowing to support the people of Ukraine. While at the same time stressing the U.S. will not get mixed up in a bloody war with Russia.

“We are not going in,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that it’s line the U.S. will not cross.

“Putin is not going to provoke the world, NATO and the rest of us into world war III,” she added.

Pelosi was in the Bay Area Friday to tour UC Berkeley’s research lab to raise support for a new house bill named the America COMPETES act.

Berkeley researchers are working on ways to improve semiconductor chips found in electronics that we all depend on smartphones, laptops, electric cars and medical equipment.

“Faster computers, smaller computers, more energy efficient, your cell phone is going to last a lot longer,” said Patrick Naulleau, a senior scientist at Berkeley lab.

But the U.S. is lagging behind when it comes to manufacturing chips in the U.S. and that’s worsening our supply chain issues. The Russian invasion is expected to create even bigger issues because 90% of a key ingredient the U.S. needs to create those chips comes from Ukraine.

To address growing global supply concerns the house, passed the America competes act of 2022, which aims to spend billions of dollars on manufacturing and research to help the U.S. compete with China.

“They’re actually a few generations behind us right now. They are running fast and we need to keep running as fast as them,” said Naulleau.

The senate has a similar bipartisan competition bill. The two chambers will spend the next coming days hammering out the differences between the two bills and eventually send it to President Joe Biden’s desk.