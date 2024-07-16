Pelosi condemns political violence while addressing Trump assassination attempt

During an event in the Bay Area Monday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took time to address the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi opened her remarks at the Golden Gate Bridge event by condemning the attempted assassination.

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," she said.

Pelosi also called for a cooling of the political temperature.

"The politics of personal destruction is wrong. It's just wrong, and it has no place," she said. "We should have the confidence in what we believe and our ability to convey, and contrast in case it's a difference, that forward without getting violent about it."

Pelosi also praised President Joe Biden's response to the shooting. She said a review he's ordered of the Secret Service's handling is appropriate.

At about the same time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance was formally nominated as Trump's running mate.

Prior to getting into politics, Vance spent three years in San Francisco working for a venture capital firm.

Some are calling Vance an unlikely selection, noting that the senator had publicly pledged as recently as 2016 to be a "Never Trumper," writing in The Atlantic, "He never offers details for how these plans will work, because he can't. Trump's promises are the needle in America's collective vein."

Vance also previously described the former president as "noxious" and "reprehensible."

On Monday, he said the bottom line is he was wrong in his assessment back then.

San Francisco Republican Party Chairman John Dennis praised the Vance selection.

He said Vance's business experience in San Francisco is an asset, and he's not surprised at Vance's evolution from a "Never Trumper" to a loyal ally.

"JD Vance isn't alone in that regard," Dennis said. "A lot of people have come around on Donald Trump, changed their mind, and they're in the Trump camp now."

Shortly after Saturday's attempt on Trump's life, Vance was among those who laid blame for the shooting on the Biden campaign, writing on X, "Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."