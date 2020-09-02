Pelosi Visits SF School to Talk About Pandemic, HEROES Act

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in San Francisco Wednesday to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in education.

Pelosi is expected at the Mission Education Center Elementary School and will highlight the safe return to school for young children and the passing of the HEROES Act.

The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act or HEROES Act, is a proposed legislation of $3 trillion in stimulus package as a response to the pandemic.

Pelosi will be at the school at 1 p.m. and we will broadcast the event live. You can watch that on the video player above.