Peninsula Movie Theater Reopens With New Health Rules in Place

A movie theater on the Peninsula was welcoming back moviegoers Friday with a host of new rules in place due to COVID-19.

The Century Theater in Redwood City is open at 25% capacity. Parent company Cinemark said crews sanitize every morning and between shows. There is a strict no-cash policy to limit contact. Seating is situated in a way that keeps moviegoers separated.

"When you're booking your ticket, it's going to automatically block seats adjacent to your party," Chanda Brashears with Cinemark said. "So if you're coming with a party of four, it's automatically going to block seats to your left and to your right and, depending on the auditorium, it may also be seats in front of you and behind you as well."

People can sign up for private watch parties, which allow for a maximum of 20 people in a theater for $99.

The theater is showing a mix of classic movies and new releases.

It's a different movie-watching experience, but some moviegoers said it's worth it.

"The Lord of the Rings movies or the Star Wars movies, you want to see them on the big screen," Dan Wood of Fremont said. "I've been in withdrawal for a long time."