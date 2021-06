A surfer was bitten by a shark on Gray Whale State Beach in San Mateo County Saturday, authorities confirm.

The San Mateo County Fire Department he was bitten in the right thigh and crews are working to stop the bleeding.

#BREAKING A beachgoer was bitten by a shark on Gray Whale State Beach in San Mateo County. County Fire says the victim was bitten in the right thigh. Crews were working on stopping the bleeding. Fire and medical crews are still on scene. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/gCCVIXNixx — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 26, 2021

Paramedics assisted with treatment and transported the man to a local hospital.

INCIDENT UPDATE: Upon arrival at Gray Whale Cove firefighters/paramedics found a male on the beach with a confirmed bite to his body. Patient was treated with advanced life support measures and transported to a local trauma center in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/z3dcy9gTR6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.