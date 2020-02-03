crime

1 Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery in Brisbane

By Bay City News

A person died after being shot Monday at a home in Brisbane, police said.

Officers responded at 4:19 p.m. to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 300 block of Alvarado Street near Brisbane Elementary School.

When they arrived, they found a person dead from gunshot wounds. The resident of the home was found safe and is cooperating with an investigation.

Police said no threat to the public exists and more information will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with Sgt. Gio Perez at (628) 219-2924 or gperez@brisbaneca.org

