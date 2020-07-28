2 Arrested After 30 Pounds of Suspected Meth Found During San Mateo Traffic Stop

Two men were arrested Friday night after a traffic stop in San Mateo led to the discovery of 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, Redwood City police said Monday.

The men were identified as 53-year-old Mark Ogo, of San Mateo, and 27-year-old Anthony Valdovinos, of San Jose, according to police.

At 10 p.m. Friday, while assigned to the regional San Mateo County Gang Task Force, detectives stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near Edison Street and West Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo. Valdovinos was identified as the driver and Ogo was a passenger.

After a narcotic certified police K-9 identified drugs inside the vehicle, detectives searched and found the 30 pounds of what appeared to be methamphetamine estimated at over $120,000. The detectives arrested Valdovinos and Ogo on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Valdovinos and Ogo are in custody in San Mateo County Jail.

